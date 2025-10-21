WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Egypt's intel chief meets Netanyahu ahead of Gaza ceasefire implementation talks in Israel
The visit is the first by a senior Egyptian official to Israel since October 2023.
Egypt's intel chief meets Netanyahu ahead of Gaza ceasefire implementation talks in Israel
(FILE) The Egyptian spy chief will also meet with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. / Reuters
October 21, 2025

Egypt's Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad has arrived in Israel for Gaza ceasefire implementation talks with Israeli officials.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said on Tuesday that Rashed met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel said Rashad’s talks in Israel will also take up the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Egyptian intelligence chief will also meet with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during the visit.

The visit is the first by a senior Egyptian official to Israel since Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

RECOMMENDED

The ceasefire deal took effect on October 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump and also backed by Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

RelatedTRT World - Qatar condemns Israel for breaching ceasefire, making Gaza 'unfit for life'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets