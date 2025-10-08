Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa’s car was attacked by a crowd of around 500 people in Canar province, officials said, prompting the detention of five suspects.
Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano said the president’s convoy was surrounded by protesters throwing stones as it approached an event.
"Signs of bullet damage" were later found on Noboa’s vehicle, though he was not injured.
Speaking after formally filing a report of an assassination attempt, Manzano condemned the attack.
"Shooting at the president’s car, throwing stones, damaging state property — that’s just criminal," she said.
"We will not allow this."
The national Indigenous federation CONAIE said its members were subjected to "brutal police and military action" during the incident, claiming elderly women were among those assaulted.
"At least five of us have been arbitrarily detained," the group said on X, formerly Twitter.
CONAIE has been leading a strike for more than two weeks, organising road blockades and demonstrations in protest against the government’s decision to end diesel subsidies.
Rising tensions
The attack comes amid growing unrest over Noboa’s austerity policies, which have sparked road blockades and fuel protests in several parts of the country.
Noboa, who took office in November 2023 pledging to restore order following years of instability, has faced mounting opposition from Indigenous groups and unions over rising costs and economic reforms.
The presidency said the president’s security detail acted "swiftly and effectively" and confirmed he had continued with his schedule after the incident.