The Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, without power for more than a week, faces no imminent danger as long as backup generators are working, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Europe's largest atomic energy plant lost power on September 23, the longest of the 10 outages from the grid it has undergone since Russia seized the station following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Plant management has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the site still has fuel reserves for more than 10 days of operation, "with regular offsite supplies maintaining this level", the agency said in a statement.

"While the plant is currently coping thanks to its emergency diesel generators — the last line of defence — and there is no immediate danger as long as they keep working, it is clearly not a sustainable situation in terms of nuclear safety," IAEA head Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

"Neither side would benefit from a nuclear accident... I'm in constant contact with the two sides with the aim to enable the plant's swift re-connection to the electricity grid," he added.

