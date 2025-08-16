WORLD
Trump-Putin meeting provides 'new momentum' to end Russia-Ukraine war: Erdogan
President Erdogan expresses hope new process involving Ukrainian president to lay ground for lasting peace, adding Türkiye stands ready to contribute in every way.
Türkiye stands ready to make every contribution toward the establishment of peace. / AA
August 16, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks in Alaska have given "new momentum" to efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The meetings held in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin have provided new momentum to the search for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war," Erdogan wrote in a statement on his social media.

The Turkish president added: "We welcome the Alaska Summit and hope that this new process, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will lay the foundation for lasting peace. Türkiye stands ready to make every contribution toward the establishment of peace."

SOURCE:AA
