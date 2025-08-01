Excavations in the ancient city of Laodicea in southwestern Türkiye – part of UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites – have uncovered a 2,000-year-old assembly building, believed to be the administrative heart of the ancient metropolis.

The discovery came during the 2025 excavation season, marking a milestone in 22 years of archaeological and restoration efforts in the city, now situated in the modern province of Denizli, with a history stretching back to 5500 BC.

Previous finds in Laodicea include intricately frescoed travertine blocks, a three-meter-tall (nearly 10 feet) statue of the distinguished Roman Emperor Trajan, the Traian Fountain, a statue of a priest’s head, and a group sculpture featuring the Scylla, a fearsome monster from Homer’s The Odyssey.

This year’s work focused on the ancient assembly building, which archaeologists now believe functioned as the city’s political and judicial center.

Excavations uncovered a unique assembly building with pentagonal outer walls and a hexagonal plan, unlike any seen before in ancient Anatolia.