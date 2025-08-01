TÜRKİYE
2 min read
2,000-year-old assembly hall unearthed in Türkiye's ancient city of Laodicea
Newly unearthed Roman era building features pentagonal walls and hexagonal plan – architectural style never seen before in ancient Anatolia.
2,000-year-old assembly hall unearthed in Türkiye's ancient city of Laodicea
The structure held 600-800 members and remained in use until the seventh century AD. / Photo: AA
August 1, 2025

Excavations in the ancient city of Laodicea in southwestern Türkiye – part of UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites – have uncovered a 2,000-year-old assembly building, believed to be the administrative heart of the ancient metropolis.

The discovery came during the 2025 excavation season, marking a milestone in 22 years of archaeological and restoration efforts in the city, now situated in the modern province of Denizli, with a history stretching back to 5500 BC.

Previous finds in Laodicea include intricately frescoed travertine blocks, a three-meter-tall (nearly 10 feet) statue of the distinguished Roman Emperor Trajan, the Traian Fountain, a statue of a priest’s head, and a group sculpture featuring the Scylla, a fearsome monster from Homer’s The Odyssey.

This year’s work focused on the ancient assembly building, which archaeologists now believe functioned as the city’s political and judicial center.

Excavations uncovered a unique assembly building with pentagonal outer walls and a hexagonal plan, unlike any seen before in ancient Anatolia.

Recommended

Dating to the late first century BC, the structure held 600–800 members and remained in use until the seventh century AD. Names inscribed on the seats identified elders, youth, and citizens in the assembly.

A seated statue, likely of a chief judge, featured a later-added head, suggesting leadership changes over time.

Surrounded by a political agora, archive halls, a major bath complex, and the region’s largest stadium, the site confirms Laodicea’s key role as a Roman administrative and judicial center.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker