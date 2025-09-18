US Senator Jeff Merkley has introduced a Senate resolution calling on Washington to formally recognise the State of Palestine, the first of its kind in the chamber.

"Recognition of a Palestinian state is not only a practical step the United States can take to help build a future where Palestinians and Israelis can live in freedom, dignity, and security, but it is the right thing to do," Merkley said in a statement on Thursday.

"America has a responsibility to lead, and the time to act is now."

The resolution calls for US recognition of a demilitarised Palestine alongside a secure Israel, in line with international law and the principles of a two-state solution.

Merkley said the proposal charts "a different course" that begins with "an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages, and influx of aid," followed by "a foundation for peace and prosperity for the future — and the only viable path for that is two states for two peoples."

He added: "The goal of a Palestinian state can't be put off any longer if we want the next generation to avoid suffering from the same insecurity and affliction."

The measure has been co-sponsored by Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, Tina Smith, Tammy Baldwin and Mazie Hirono.

Growing recognition for Palestine

It comes amid growing international momentum for recognition of Palestine, with European states including Spain, Ireland and Norway taking steps earlier this year, and renewed debate inside the United Nations. Over 140 UN members already recognise Palestine's sovereignty.

The US, Israel's closest ally, has historically resisted such measures while insisting on direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians that Tel Aviv has a history of sabotaging.

Merkley's resolution highlights rising frustration in Congress over the humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza and the absence of political progress.

Advocates for recognition argue it would send a clear signal that the US supports Palestinian rights and a political horizon, even as Israel presses ahead with its genocide in Gaza and illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

The resolution faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where bipartisan majorities have long opposed unilateral recognition of Palestine.