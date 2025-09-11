WORLD
2 min read
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
‘Emails show depth, extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at time of his appointment,’ says British Foreign Office.
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Lord Peter Mandelson. / Reuters
September 11, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed UK’s Ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson, following new revelations about his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a BBC report on Thursday.

Citing a statement from the British Foreign Office, BBC reported that the government said: "in light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,"

"The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," the statement said.

It added that one email contained Mandelson's suggestion "that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged," describing this as "new information."

RelatedTRT World - 'We know who abused us': Epstein survivors declare they will release their own 'client list'
Recommended

"In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein's crimes he has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect," the statement said.

Mandelson was appointed ambassador to Washington by Starmer in December 2024.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. He had previously pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.

His survivors have demanded accountability and legal support to face their abusers and achieve justice.

RelatedTRT World - UK envoy’s Epstein link resurfaces with release of 'best pal' note on birthday book
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games