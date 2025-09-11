British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed UK’s Ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson, following new revelations about his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a BBC report on Thursday.

Citing a statement from the British Foreign Office, BBC reported that the government said: "in light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,"

"The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," the statement said.

It added that one email contained Mandelson's suggestion "that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged," describing this as "new information."