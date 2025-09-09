WORLD
2 min read
UK envoy’s Epstein link resurfaces with release of 'best pal' note on birthday book
The book, compiled by Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, was made public this week after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the documents.
UK envoy’s Epstein link resurfaces with release of 'best pal' note on birthday book
Despite persistent rumors of a secret “client list” of Jeffrey Epstein, US authorities have said no such evidence has been found. / AP
September 9, 2025

The British ambassador to the United States once described Jeffrey Epstein as his “best pal,” according to a letter contained in an alleged “birthday book” now released by US lawmakers.

The note, written for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 by Peter Mandelson, praised the disgraced financier as an “intelligent, sharp-witted man” who had “parachuted” into his life. 

The book, compiled by Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, was made public this week after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the documents.

Mandelson’s message predates the first public allegations of sex abuse against Epstein in 2006. 

RelatedTRT World - House Democrats release alleged Trump letter to Epstein; White House calls it fake

‘Regretted links’

Mandelson was appointed UK ambassador to the US in December 2024.

His spokesperson told the BBC that the ambassador “has long been clear that he very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein,” adding that his connection has been a matter of public record. 

Recommended

Mandelson himself previously told the Financial Times he regretted his interactions with the financier.

The note was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in July, which said the so-called “birthday book” featured messages from an array of Epstein’s contacts, including former US President Donald Trump.

Maxwell, who compiled the book, was convicted in 2021 of conspiring to traffic underage girls for sex. 

RelatedTRT World - 'We know who abused us': Epstein survivors declare they will release their own 'client list'

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing dozens of minors.

His social circle included high-profile figures such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, and Alan Dershowitz. 

Despite persistent rumours of a secret “client list,” US authorities have said no such evidence has been found.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games