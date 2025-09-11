United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's tour of Gulf countries is aimed at coordinating positions after Tuesday's Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, his diplomatic adviser has said.

"The President's Gulf tour reflects a deep conviction in strengthening coordination and cooperation, and in reinforcing the concept of a common destiny," Anwar Gargash said on Thursday in a post on X.

Related TRT World - UAE leader in Doha: Israeli strike on Qatar poses threat to regional security

Israel attempted on Tuesday to kill Hamas political leaders in an air strike on the Qatari capital, escalating its military campaign in the Middle East and prompting a flurry of international condemnations.

Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack, Qatar's state news agency reported earlier on Thursday.