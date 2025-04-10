WORLD
Canadian man wanted for 2008 Mumbai attacks arrives in India after extradition from US
India formally sought the wanted man's custody in June 2020, and US President Donald Trump announced his transfer in February this year during a joint press conference with Modi in Washington.
In this courtroom artist sketch, Tahawwur Rana appears during an extradition hearing in federal US court in Los Angeles, June 24, 2021. / Photo: AP
April 10, 2025

A Canadian businessman accused of helping to orchestrate the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, one of India's deadliest, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after the US extradited him in the first such transfer in a terrorism case.

Tahawwur Rana, 64, a doctor-turned-businessman, was extradited in connection with the November 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed more than 160 people.

"The National Investigation Agency on Thursday successfully secured the extradition...after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator...to justice," said NIA, India's anti-terror agency.

He was accompanied back by Indian security agencies after his petitions challenging the extradition were rejected by the US Supreme Court.

Rana's extradition is a "great success" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's diplomacy, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

"It is the responsibility of the Indian government to bring back all those who have abused the land and people of India," he posted on X.

Trump announced transfer

India formally sought Rana's custody in June 2020, and President Donald Trump announced Rana's transfer in February this year during a joint press conference with Modi in Washington.

Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the US in 2013 for providing support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group that India claims was responsible for the 2008 attacks.

Rana's lawyer has said that Rana was a "good man and got sucked into something".

Over the course of three days in November 2008, ten heavily armed attackers targeted major landmarks across Mumbai, killing 166 people.

India has said Lashkar-e-Taiba, which the US State Department has designated a terrorist organisation, orchestrated the attacks.

Rana was also found guilty in June 2011 of conspiring to attack a Danish newspaper, a plot hatched by the militant group that was never carried out.

SOURCE:Reuters
