BIZTECH
1 min read
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Duties will be effective from July 7 and range from 3.86 percent to 57.90 percent.
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, Vietnam / Reuters
July 5, 2025

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on some iron and steel products from China, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The decision comes after an investigation was launched in February for iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using a hot dip process, according to a statement from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The duties will be effective for up to 120 days from Monday.

A final determination will take place by November 3.

Recommended

“The provisional measure is necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry,” said a statement from the ministry, cited by Free Malaysia Today.

RelatedTRT Global - Leaders from China, Gulf, Southeast Asia meet for inaugural talks in Malaysia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant