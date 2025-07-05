Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on some iron and steel products from China, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The decision comes after an investigation was launched in February for iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using a hot dip process, according to a statement from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The duties will be effective for up to 120 days from Monday.

A final determination will take place by November 3.