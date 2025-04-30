Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree restoring the historical name "Stalingrad" to the international airport in the city of Volgograd.

"In order to commemorate the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, I hereby decree that Volgograd International Airport be assigned the historical name 'Stalingrad'," read the decree published by the Kremlin late Tuesday (April 29, 2025).

The move comes decades after a nationwide effort to distance the country from Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s legacy. Following Stalin’s death in 1953, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev initiated a policy of “de-Stalinisation” , aiming to dismantle the cult of personality around Stalin and address the repressions and excesses of his rule.

This included the 1961 renaming of Stalingrad to Volgograd, reflecting a broader shift in Soviet political and historical thinking.

Putin’s latest decision to rename Volgograd’s airport as Stalingrad International Airport is far more than a bureaucratic change. It’s a symbolically charged move, steeped in history, national pride, and political messaging.

But why now? And why the airport — not the city itself?

Here’s what you need to know.

A name that echoes through history

The airport’s new name resurrects “Stalingrad,” the Soviet-era name for Volgograd (used from 1925 to 1961), most famously tied to the Battle of Stalingrad, one of the most brutal and pivotal confrontations of World War II. The Soviet victory there, which turned the tide against Nazi Germany, came at a staggering cost of nearly 2 million lives.

By naming the airport after Stalingrad, the Kremlin is invoking a potent symbol of Soviet resilience and heroism — a message aligned with the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9, a key date on Russia’s patriotic calendar.

Stalin’s shadow: Divisive legacy

While the Battle of Stalingrad evokes pride, the name also evokes Joseph Stalin, under whose leadership the city was so named. Stalin's legacy remains deeply divisive: he’s credited with industrialising the Soviet Union and leading it to victory in WWII — but also condemned for mass purges, forced collectivisation, and brutal repression that killed millions.

The renaming of the airport, not the city, reflects a calibrated political decision: it nods to Soviet glory without fully rehabilitating Stalin’s image. According to Russian polls , most Volgograd residents oppose reverting the city’s name to Stalingrad — suggesting the Kremlin is testing limits with symbolic gestures rather than sweeping changes.

Domestic politics: Veterans, nationalism, and wartime narratives

The move was framed as a response to veterans' requests, particularly those who served in Ukraine. Putin underscored this by stating, “Their word is law for me,” bolstering his image as a leader who listens to “heroic” constituencies. This ties the symbolic weight of Stalingrad to current Russian military engagements — especially in Ukraine.