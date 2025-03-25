President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive action to overhaul elections in the US, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and demanding that all ballots be received by Election Day.

Experts swiftly denounced his executive order as an abuse of presidential power that could ultimately prevent millions of Americans from casting ballots, and rights groups already have vowed to challenge it in court.

The order on Tuesday consists of 11 sections, according to the White House: Purpose and Policy, Enforcing the Citizenship Requirement for Federal Elections, Providing Other Assistance to States Verifying Eligibility, Improving the Election Assistance Commission, Prosecuting Election Crimes, Improving Security of Voting Systems, Compliance with Federal Law Setting the National Election Day, Preventing Foreign Interference and Unlawful Use of Federal Funds, Federal Actions to Address Executive Order 14019, Severability and other general provisions.

The order said the US has failed "to enforce basic and necessary election protections" and calls on states to work with federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes.

It threatens to pull federal funding from states where election officials don't comply.

Trump has focused particularly on mail voting, arguing that it's insecure and invites fraud even as he has shifted his position on the issue given its popularity with voters, including Republicans.

The order's documentary proof of citizenship requirement signals that the president is not waiting for congressional Republicans to pass their long-anticipated Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, which has aimed to do the same thing.

Republicans have defended that measure as necessary to restore public confidence in elections. Voting in federal elections by noncitizens is already illegal and can result in felony charges and deportation.

Voting rights groups have expressed concerns that the requirement could disenfranchise people. An estimated 9 percent of US citizens of voting age, or 21.3 million people, do not have proof of citizenship readily available, according to a 2023 report by the Brennan Center for Justice and other groups.

There are also concerns that married women who have changed their names will encounter trouble when trying to register because their birth certificates list their maiden names. Such hiccups happened in recent town elections in New Hampshire, which has a new state law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Other provisions