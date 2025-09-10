Right- and left-wing groups in the European Parliament are preparing separate no-confidence motions against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, officials confirmed on Wednesday, setting the stage for a fresh showdown over her leadership.

Manus Carlisle, press officer for the Left Group, said that his bloc is “currently collecting the signatures necessary” to table the motion.

“I don’t have any numbers for you yet, but we need 72. We can table it at midnight if we have the signatures,” he said.

At the same time, Patriots for Europe — the new far-right group led by Jordan Bardella — announced its own motion of censure. Bardella accused von der Leyen’s Commission of “failing in every area,” citing trade, transparency, and accountability.

“Our group is speaking on behalf of millions of people who rightly believe your Commission no longer defends Europe,” Bardella said. “This motion will provide clarity in October: who still supports Ursula von der Leyen?”

Trade deals at the heart of criticism

Patriots for Europe centred its attack on the EU’s recent trade policy moves, including the Mercosur deal signed in December, which Bardella argued threatens European farmers and consumers by admitting goods that do not meet EU standards.