Chad's former Prime Minister and opposition leader, Succes Masra, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of disseminating racist and xenophobic messages that incited violence, his lawyer said.

The special criminal chamber in the national capital of N'djamena convicted Masra of hate speech, xenophobia and inciting a massacre, Francis Kadjilembaye, one of the defence lawyers, told reporters on Saturday.

Masra denied the charges during the trial.

His lawyers argued that the prosecution failed to present concrete evidence that implicated Masra.

In addition to 20 years in prison, Masra was ordered to pay a fine of $1.8 million, said Kadjilembaye Francis, one of his lawyers.

