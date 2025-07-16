Syrian government forces have begun withdrawing from the southern city of Sweida, implementing a ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the day with the city's Druze religious leaders, state news agency SANA has reported.

The withdrawal comes on Wednesday, “after the end of the army’s mission to pursue outlaw groups,” and follows a deal between the Syrian government and local Druze clerics.

The Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in Sweida on Wednesday, which includes full reintegration of the province under central government authority, according to the news agency.

The deal was announced amid Israeli strikes targeting Damascus, Sweida and Daraa in southwestern Syria.