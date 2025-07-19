​US President Donald Trump sued the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, on Friday for at least $10 billion in damages for a report that claimed he wrote a lewd birthday letter to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS ‘article’ in the useless ‘rag’ that is, The Wall Street Journal,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The WSJ revealed on Thursday that a letter from Trump was included in an album that was created to celebrate the 50th birthday of the disgraced financier.

The leather-bound memento was compiled by Epstein’s long-time aide and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003, according to the newspaper.

Trump’s lawsuit, which he called a “historic legal action”, targets WSJ reporters Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo, whose names appear in the article’s byline, as well as the newspaper, its parent companies News Corp and Dow Jones, Murdoch, and News Corp executive Robert Thomson.

‘Hoax’