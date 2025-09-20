Jordan on Saturday announced that the King Hussein Bridge, known as Allenby Bridge in Israel, will reopen to passenger traffic on Sunday after being closed for several days.

In a statement, the Public Security Directorate, which operates under the Interior Ministry, said the Bridge Security Department will allow travellers to cross starting Sunday, while the cargo crossing will remain shut “until further notice.”

It urged passengers using the bridge to adhere to scheduled times in order to “save effort and time.”

On Thursday, Jordan halted travel across the King Hussein Bridge, which links the kingdom with the occupied West Bank, after Israel closed the crossing.