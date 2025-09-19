WORLD
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Brazil joins a growing list of countries that have sought to intervene in the case, including Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Türkiye, Chile, Ireland, and others.
September 19, 2025

Brazil has formally filed a declaration of intervention at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by South Africa against Israel over alleged violations of the Genocide Convention in Gaza, the court has announced.

The ICJ confirmed that Brazil lodged its declaration on September 17, invoking Article 63 of the Court’s Statute.

According to Article 63, states that are parties to a convention under interpretation in ICJ proceedings have the right to intervene.

Brazil said it was exercising this right as a party to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

In its submission, Brazil argued that the court’s interpretation of Articles I, II, and III of the Convention is at stake and offered its legal views on the matter.

The ICJ noted that any construction given in its eventual judgment would be equally binding on Brazil.

The court has invited both South Africa and Israel to provide written observations on Brazil’s intervention.

South Africa filed the case against Israel on December 29, 2023, accusing it of violating obligations under the Genocide Convention in its actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

Since then, the Court has issued a series of provisional measures ordering Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide.

Brazil joins a growing list of countries that have sought to intervene in the case, including Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Türkiye, Chile, Ireland, and others.

The ICJ, based in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the UN and adjudicates legal disputes between states.

SOURCE:AA
