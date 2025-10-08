WORLD
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
The agreement aims to strengthen coordination among key institutions following youth-led demonstrations demanding transparency and reform.
October 8, 2025

Moroccan authorities have signed an agreement to strengthen mechanisms for preventing and combating corruption following recent youth-led protests demanding reform and transparency.

According to a government statement, the National Authority for Probity, Prevention and the Fight against Corruption (INPPLC) signed the agreement with the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) and the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The deal aims to boost cooperation and information sharing among institutions to enhance the effectiveness of corruption-related investigations and strengthen institutional coordination. It also envisions specialised training programs to build institutional capacity and reinforce the state’s resilience against corruption risks.

The government said the agreement “reflects Morocco’s determination to strengthen its internal front against corruption through an integrated framework of cooperation.”

The move comes after nationwide protests organised by the “Generation Z 212” movement, which called for reforms in education, health care and anti-corruption policies. The movement has suspended demonstrations until October 9.

SOURCE:AA
