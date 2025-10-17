A bomb has exploded outside the home of Italian journalist Sigfrido Ranucci near Rome, damaging two cars.

Ranucci, host of the investigative TV programme Report, posted to Instagram on Friday that "two explosive devices destroyed cars parked in front of a house in Campo Ascolano, just outside Rome", adding that "the explosions were so powerful they shook the entire neighbourhood".

One of the vehicles belonged to his daughter, who had left the area just 20 minutes before the blast.

Police, Italy’s special anti-terrorism unit DIGOS, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, while anti-mafia prosecutors in Rome launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as criminal damage aggravated by mafia methods, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

"This was a rudimentary device, but we must now determine the type of explosive," Ranucci said, adding that he and his family have faced "numerous threats" over the years.

The journalist has lived under police protection since 2014 following death threats linked to his investigations into organised crime.

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto denounced the attack as "a very serious, cowardly, and unacceptable act", saying it "strikes at the very freedom of information".

Safeguarding journalistic freedom

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed "full solidarity with journalist Sigfrido Ranucci and the strongest condemnation of the serious act of intimidation", stressing that "freedom and independence of information are essential values of our democracy".