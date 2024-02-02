WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italian mafia boss recaptured in France after jail break last year
Raduano had been serving a 24-year prison sentence for membership of a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, holding illegal weapons and other crimes, according to Europol.
Italian mafia boss recaptured in France after jail break last year
Raduano had escaped from a heavily secured prison in Nuoro, Sardinia, in February 2023, using bedsheets to scale down the walls. / Photo: AFP
February 2, 2024

A boss from one of most Italy's most violent mafias who escaped from a maximum security prison last year has been captured in France, authorities in both countries have said.

Marco Raduano, described as "dangerous" on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted criminals, was detained in Bastia on the French island of Corsica.

Europol said on Friday that Raduano was "at the top" of his criminal organisation, "with the role of promoter, organiser and ruthless killer of the group dedicated to the perpetration of murders, drug trafficking and management of the extortion racket", it said.

His "right-hand man", Gianluigi Troiano, was also picked up near Granada in Spain, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said, in what he described as "another major blow against organised crime".

Raduano had escaped from a heavily secured prison in Nuoro, Sardinia, in February 2023, using bedsheets to scale down the walls.

Recommended

Italy's most violent crime organization

Raduano, 40, is the boss of the rural Gargano clan operating within a young and little-known organised crime syndicate in Foggia, in the southern Italian region of Puglia, known as Fourth Mafia.

He had been serving a 24-year prison sentence for membership of a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, holding illegal weapons and other crimes, according to Europol.

His escape was hugely embarrassing for Italian authorities and underscored the power of the Fourth Mafia, today considered Italy's most violent organised crime syndicate.

Less sophisticated than the wealthy 'Ndrangheta, the Naples-based Camorra or Sicily's Cosa Nostra, the Foggia clans rely on extortions, bombings and threats to extort locals even as they engage in drug trafficking, armed robberies and vehicle and livestock theft.

RelatedItalian police deal new blow against Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA