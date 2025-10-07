Republican conservative leader Charlie Kirk had been bullied by Jewish donors two days before his death, US conservative social media influencer Candace Owens claimed in a video shared on her YouTube channel on Monday.

She based her claim on screenshots allegedly showing messages written by Kirk in a private group chat.

Owens, who has long suggested that pressure from the Israeli lobby played a role in Kirk’s death, said in the video that his funding began to be cut off after he hosted guests critical of Israel at his events, and shared messages that appeared to show he was preparing to leave the pro-Israel cause.

The pressure increased particularly after journalist Tucker Carlson, known for his open criticism of Israel’s policies, appeared on Kirk’s programme. Owens added that both she and Carlson had faced harassment for trying to “speak the truth” about Kirk’s death by gunshot last month.

A screenshot shared in the video, allegedly from a nine-member chat group, contained a message attributed to Kirk that read: “Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker.”

Kirk tormented by small group