WORLD
2 min read
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Candace Owens alleges Kirk lost major donors after hosting critics of Israel and shared messages suggesting he was frustrated with pressure from pro-Israel circles.
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kirk was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at an event at a university in the Western state of Utah. / Photo: AP
17 hours ago

Republican conservative leader Charlie Kirk had been bullied by Jewish donors two days before his death, US conservative social media influencer Candace Owens claimed in a video shared on her YouTube channel on Monday.

She based her claim on screenshots allegedly showing messages written by Kirk in a private group chat.

Owens, who has long suggested that pressure from the Israeli lobby played a role in Kirk’s death, said in the video that his funding began to be cut off after he hosted guests critical of Israel at his events, and shared messages that appeared to show he was preparing to leave the pro-Israel cause.

The pressure increased particularly after journalist Tucker Carlson, known for his open criticism of Israel’s policies, appeared on Kirk’s programme. Owens added that both she and Carlson had faced harassment for trying to “speak the truth” about Kirk’s death by gunshot last month.

A screenshot shared in the video, allegedly from a nine-member chat group, contained a message attributed to Kirk that read: “Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker.”

RelatedTRT World - 5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks

Kirk tormented by small group

Recommended

Carlson, on his self-titled programme on September 17, said Kirk had often expressed negative views about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He did not like Bibi Netanyahu and he said that to me many times and he said to people around him many times. He felt that Bibi Netanyahu was a very destructive force,” Carlson said on his show.

On the same broadcast, Carlson added that Kirk believed Netanyahu uses the United States to fight wars serving Israel’s interests and that he found this shameful and humiliating.

Carlson added that “there was a small, very intense group who tormented Charlie Kirk until the day he died.”

Kirk was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at an event at a university in the Western state of Utah. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested shortly after the attack and remains in custody.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF