Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist shot dead at Utah Valley University, regularly presented himself as a staunch defender of Israel and the Jewish people, even claiming earlier this year that “no non-Jewish person my age has a longer or clearer record of support for Israel.”

Yet his past statements are laced with contradiction to that image. He used anti-Semitic tropes, from claims of Jewish “control” over cultural life to blaming “Jewish donors” for fuelling social and political ills. The tension between pro-Israel branding and rhetoric echoing well-known antisemitic stereotypes has been noted by Jewish and conservative commentators alike.

Here are his five anti-semitic remarks that drew particular criticism:

1- Jewish philanthropy “subsidising your own demise”

Shortly after Israel began its attack in Gaza in October 2023, Kirk claimed that Jewish philanthropy funding American universities was effectively “subsidising your own demise by supporting institutions that breed anti-Semites and endorse genocidal killers” — a framing that shifted blame onto Jewish donors themselves.

2- “Jews control … the colleges, the nonprofits, the movies, Hollywood, all of it”

In October 2023, Kirk alleged that Jews dominated universities, nonprofits and Hollywood alike, a sweeping claim echoing entrenched conspiracy theories of Jewish institutional control.

He also accused “elite” or “secular” Jewish philanthropies of “pumping money” into universities while turning a blind eye to antisemitism, effectively casting Jewish donors as complicit in the problem. He even labelled “elite Jewish culture” a main funding source for schools that “breed Jew hatred.”

3- “The number one funding mechanism… is Jewish donors”