A White House meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders has failed to produce a breakthrough on government funding, leaving the United States less than 36 hours away from a shutdown.

"Large differences" remained between the two sides, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters after the meeting.

"It's up to the Republicans whether they want a shutdown or not," he said, adding that he had made "some proposals" to Trump.

Vice President JD Vance accused Democrats of putting "a gun to the American people's head" with their funding demands.

"I think we're headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing," he said.

Without a funding deal by midnight Tuesday, the government will partially close, halting non-essential operations, delaying benefits, and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers unpaid.

Republicans have proposed a "clean" stop-gap measure to extend current funding through November 21.

Democrats, however, insist on restoring health care spending, including subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, and blocking the administration’s attempts to cut approved funds through the rescissions process.

"Democrats are fighting to protect the health care of the American people," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said.