Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself hours after being officially dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, Russian Investigative Committee has said.

The committee said on Monday that Starovoyt's body was found in a Moscow suburb after the firing was announced, with "suicide" being considered the most likely cause of death.

Starovoyt, who was 53, served as Russia's transport minister since May 2024 last year.

He was previously the governor of the Kursk region, where Russia had battled a Ukrainian incursion.

"Today, the body of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt was found in his private car with a gunshot wound in the Odintsovo district," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.