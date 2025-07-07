WORLD
2 min read
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Roman Starovoyt found dead in his car with gunshot wound in Moscow region, says the Russian Investigative Committee.
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Roman Starovoyt, who was 53, served as Russia's transport minister since May 2024. / AP
July 7, 2025

Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself hours after being officially dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, Russian Investigative Committee has said.

The committee said on Monday that Starovoyt's body was found in a Moscow suburb after the firing was announced, with "suicide" being considered the most likely cause of death.

Starovoyt, who was 53, served as Russia's transport minister since May 2024 last year.

He was previously the governor of the Kursk region, where Russia had battled a Ukrainian incursion.

"Today, the body of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt was found in his private car with a gunshot wound in the Odintsovo district," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Recommended

"The main version (considered) is suicide," it added. Russian state media and news agencies said Starovoyt shot himself. It was not clear exactly when Starovoyt died. Hours earlier, the Kremlin published a decree signed by Putin to relieve Starovoyt of his duties.

It only said: "Roman Starovoyt was relieved of the post of Minister of Transport."

Starovoyt's firing came after another weekend of travel chaos at Russian airports following Ukrainian drone attacks. Russian state media also speculated the firing was linked to corruption in the Kursk region and a possible criminal case on the embezzlement of funds meant for fortifications in the border region.

Commenting on the firing, before Starovoyt's death was announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "not linked to a loss of trust".

Shortly after the Kremlin announced the dismissal, Putin met with one of Starovoyt's deputies, Andrei Nikitin, to appoint him as acting transport minister.

Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta