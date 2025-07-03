WAR ON GAZA
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
Yasser Abu Shabab, who is accused of looting humanitarian aid in collaboration with Israel, has 10 days to turn himself in to face trial by a 'Revolutionary Court'.
July 3, 2025

Hamas has ordered a Gaza gang leader to surrender within 10 days, who is accused of collaborating with Israel and looting humanitarian aid, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

The statement said the decision was issued by a "Revolutionary Court" on Wednesday and directed at Yasser Abu Shabab, the head of a well-armed Bedouin gang that has rejected Hamas’ authority.

Abu Shabab is believed to be in the Rafah area in southern Gaza, which is currently under Israeli military control.

The court urged Palestinians to report his whereabouts to Hamas security forces.

His group has not responded publicly to the surrender order.

Hamas has accused Abu Shabab of looting UN aid convoys and claimed he is supported by Israel.

According to sources, the group has deployed elite fighters with orders to eliminate him.

While Israel has acknowledged supporting certain gangs in Gaza against Hamas, it has not specified which ones.

