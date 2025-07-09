The US government has subpoenaed Harvard University for records linked to students allegedly involved in a wave of pro-Palestine and anti-genocide student protests that the Trump administration falsely labelled "anti-Semitic."

"After many previous requests to hand over relevant information concerning foreign students, DHS will now send subpoenas forcing Harvard to comply," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that "Harvard, like other universities, has allowed foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and advocate for violence and terrorism on campus."

The subpoena demands that Harvard turn over "relevant records, communications, and other documents relevant to the enforcement of immigration laws since January 1, 2020," according to the statement.

Harvard did not respond to a request for comment.

Since being sworn in again in January, President Donald Trump has targeted top US universities over false claims they are politically biased towards anti-Jewish hate and "woke" politics.

Trump has waged a political and economic campaign against Harvard, stripping it of funds and demanding extensive records linked to foreign students, whom it has repeatedly attempted to block the prestigious university from enrolling and hosting.

Harvard, like several other universities, was swept by a wave of student protests against Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been carrying out a systematic annihilation campaign in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians have recorded killings of nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Approximately 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of destroyed homes, says WAFA, Palestine's official news agency.