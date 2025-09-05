WORLD
Why is Russia urging Japan to 'fully recognise' World War II results?
Russia ties Japan’s recognition of WWII results to the disputed Kuril Islands, aiming to block Tokyo’s claims and reinforce its own legitimacy.
Lavrov says Russia and partners will pursue educational and memorial efforts to expose new evidence of Tokyo’s crimes in the 1930s and 40s. / AP
September 5, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called on Japan to fully recognise the results of World War II and acknowledge its share of responsibility for unleashing the conflict, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

“The results of World War II in the Pacific Ocean, including the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, became an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order."

"We strongly urge the Japanese authorities to fully recognise the international legal consequences of the victory of the allied states, as well as their share of responsibility for unleashing the world conflict,” Lavrov said in a message, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan.

He added that Russia and its “like-minded partners” would continue educational and military memorial efforts “aimed at revealing new evidence of the crimes of Tokyo in the 1930s and 40s.”

Lavrov also underscored that the memory of fighting Japanese militarism continues to serve as a foundation for Russia’s ties with China, North Korea, Mongolia, and others.

Global historical significance

“A vivid embodiment of the enduring essence of strong bonds of friendship, forged in battles 80 years ago, was the grand parade of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggressors and victory in World War II, which took place in Beijing,” he said.

“Our sacred duty is to remember the lessons of the world war, this greatest tragedy of all mankind, and to do everything to prevent its repetition,” he said.

Russia also links Japan’s recognition of WWII results to sovereignty over the Kuril Islands (Northern Territories), which remain disputed. By insisting Japan to “fully recognise” the post-war order, Moscow seeks to close the door on Japan’s territorial claims and strengthen its own historical and geopolitical legitimacy.

