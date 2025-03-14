WORLD
Pakistan army accuses India of sponsoring terrorism
“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says in a statement.
People carry the coffins of railwaymen killed by armed militants who ambushed a train in the remote mountainous area of Balochistan province, during their funeral in Quetta on March 13, 2025. / AP
March 14, 2025

Pakistan’s military accused neighbouring India of sponsoring insurgents in a restive southwestern province, where an unprecedented attack by armed terrorists this week killed 31 passengers aboard a hijacked train.

The accusation by the military was promptly rejected by New Delhi.

The scope of the attack underscored the struggles Pakistan faces in efforts to rein in militant groups as attacks across the country surged in recent years.

In the attack Tuesday, terrorists from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) ambushed a train in a remote area in Balochistan, took about 400 people onboard hostage and triggered a firefight with security forces.

The standoff lasted until late on Wednesday, when the army said 33 hijackers were killed.

At a news conference in Islamabad, army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif claimed that “in this terrorist incident in Balochistan, and others before, the main sponsor is your eastern neighbour,” referring to India.

When asked by a reporter, Sharif acknowledged that most of the fatalities on the train were security forces protecting the passengers and troops travelling to their home cities.

It was the first time the BLA had hijacked a train, although it had attacked trains before. Some assailants escaped, and a search operation was underway to find them, Sharif said.

Also speaking at the news conference, Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan, stated Pakistan has “solid evidence” of India’s involvement in attacks in the province. He didn't share any specifics.

Pakistan and India are nuclear-armed rivals with a history of bitter relations. They have fought three wars since they gained independence in 1947 from colonial power Britain.

“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

SOURCE:AP
