Italy has reaffirmed its support for Rohingya refugees with a €2.5 million ($2.9 million) contribution to bolster life-saving assistance and protection efforts in Bangladesh, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said.

The funds will help sustain critical community-based protection programmes and initiatives to prevent gender-based violence, strengthen child protection, and uphold refugee rights through continued registration and documentation, according to a statement released by UNHCR Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The funding was granted by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its Directorate General for Migration Policies.

Ivo Freijsen, the UNHCR representative in Bangladesh, said this contribution from the Italian people will help meet Rohingya refugees’ most urgent needs and provide vital protection against the challenges and threats of life in the world’s largest refugee camp.

Some 1.16 million refugees continue to live in the densely populated camps on the southeastern coast of Cox’s Bazar, struggling for food and other essential support amid global funding cuts, as they entirely depend on humanitarian support.