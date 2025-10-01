The US Senate has rejected a Democratic-backed stopgap spending bill, moving the country closer to a government shutdown as federal funding is set to expire at midnight.
Lawmakers voted 47–53 along party lines against advancing the package, which included an extension of government funding and roughly $1 trillion in health care provisions.
The measure needed 60 votes to move forward.
Negotiators have until midnight to reach a deal. Democrats have sought to include health care reforms in any budget bill, including reversing part of President Donald Trump’s tax law that cut Medicaid funding and extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans are demanding a "clean" continuing resolution with no policy changes.
As the deadline approached, the Trump administration began using official government channels to blame Democrats for the impasse.
Visitors to the Housing and Urban Development Department’s website were greeted with a pop-up message warning that "The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands."
"The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people," the message continued.
HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett later said the warning reflected the administration’s position, adding that "the Far Left is barreling our country toward a shutdown, which will hurt all Americans."
Critics said such language could violate the Hatch Act, which restricts partisan political activity by federal employees.
HUD officials pushed back, saying the notice did not mention an election or any politician by name.
Meanwhile, employees at the Interior Department, the Food and Drug Administration and the Justice Department reported receiving messages emphasising Trump’s opposition to a shutdown.
The White House’s budget office also urged agencies to consider permanent staff cuts in areas affected by the shutdown, a departure from previous lapses when non-essential employees were furloughed but returned to their jobs once funding resumed.
What is a US government shutdown?
A US government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass, or the president refuses to sign, one or more spending bills needed to fund federal agencies.
Under the Antideficiency Act, most agencies cannot spend money without approval, forcing non-essential services to halt until funding resumes.
Essential functions — such as national security, border protection, and air traffic control — continue.
Shutdowns are often driven by partisan disputes over budget priorities or controversial policy demands.
In 2018–2019, the US endured its longest shutdown in history, lasting 35 days, after President Donald Trump demanded border wall funding.
The immediate impact falls on federal employees, hundreds of thousands of whom are furloughed or work without pay.
Contractors, suppliers and businesses tied to government services also suffer, while the public faces delays in passports, loans, and federal grants, as well as closures of national parks.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated the 2018–2019 shutdown permanently cut $3 billion from US economic output.
Longer shutdowns risk deeper harm, showing how political gridlock in Washington can directly affect Americans’ daily lives and the wider economy.