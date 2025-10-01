The US Senate has rejected a Democratic-backed stopgap spending bill, moving the country closer to a government shutdown as federal funding is set to expire at midnight.

Lawmakers voted 47–53 along party lines against advancing the package, which included an extension of government funding and roughly $1 trillion in health care provisions.

The measure needed 60 votes to move forward.

Negotiators have until midnight to reach a deal. Democrats have sought to include health care reforms in any budget bill, including reversing part of President Donald Trump’s tax law that cut Medicaid funding and extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans are demanding a "clean" continuing resolution with no policy changes.

As the deadline approached, the Trump administration began using official government channels to blame Democrats for the impasse.

Visitors to the Housing and Urban Development Department’s website were greeted with a pop-up message warning that "The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands."

"The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people," the message continued.

HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett later said the warning reflected the administration’s position, adding that "the Far Left is barreling our country toward a shutdown, which will hurt all Americans."

Critics said such language could violate the Hatch Act, which restricts partisan political activity by federal employees.

HUD officials pushed back, saying the notice did not mention an election or any politician by name.