UNGA overwhelmingly adopts resolution endorsing New York Declaration on Palestinian statehood
UN General Assembly adopts France-Saudi resolution backing Palestinian state, two-state solution; 142 countries vote in favour.
Riyad H Mansour, Palestine's Permanent Observer to the UN, on screens as he addresses delegates after the UNGA vote on September 12, 2025. / Reuters
September 12, 2025

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, which seeks to recognise a Palestinian state and advance a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The resolution, formally titled the “Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” passed with 142 votes in favour, 10 against and 12 abstentions.

Introduced by France and Saudi Arabia, the declaration had already been co-signed by 17 member states during an international conference held at UN headquarters in New York in July.

“This declaration stems from the work that took place during the conference from 28-30 July, 2025 in New York, and it was drafted in collaboration with the 17 co-chairs of the working groups,” said Jerome Bonnafont, France’s Permanent Representative to the UN, “This declaration lays out a single roadmap to deliver the two-state solution.

Mansour thanked all countries that supported the declaration, adding: “For those who want peace, come and join us. For those who want to save lives, come and join us. For those who want to save lives, come and join us.”

Israel and the US opposed the resolution. Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said: “Endorsement of this so-called declaration is not a serious attempt at peacemaking.”

US representative Morgan Ortagus said the text “undermines serious diplomatic efforts to end the conflict,” adding it had “emboldened Hamas and harmed the prospects of peace.”

