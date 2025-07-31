Portugal plans to recognise the state of Palestine "as early as September," local media reported, citing sources in the prime minister's office.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's office said on Thursday that if the conditions "presented and largely validated by the states present" at the UN conference are met, Portugal could recognise the Palestinian state "as early as September, at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations" in New York, Diario De Noticias daily and other outlets reported.

Montenegro will first consult with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the nation’s president, and the parties in parliament.

The premier's office also said that in the past it has already "explained the assumptions or conditions for starting a recognition process,” namely "agreement with a group of countries with whom we have maintained a permanent dialogue and who have actively participated in this conference."

New York Declaration

The UN conference on Tuesday urged Israel to commit to a Palestinian state and gave “unwavering support” to a two-state solution, and they urged all countries that haven't recognised the state of Palestine to do so quickly.

A separate one-page statement titled the “New York Call,” approved late on Tuesday by 15 Western nations, says they have recognised, “expressed, or express the willingness or the positive consideration to recognise the state of Palestine as an essential step towards the two-state solution and invite all countries that have not done so to join this call.”

It included six that have recognised the state of Palestine and nine others, including Malta, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, and San Marino.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that the country would recognise Palestine as a state in September at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Malta will also declare recognition of a Palestinian state during the general assembly of the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Christopher Cutajar, the permanent secretary at Malta's Foreign Ministry, also made his country's announcement at the UN General Assembly's meeting on a two-state solution.