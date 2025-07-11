Members of the PKK terror group have begun to lay down their weapons in Iraq’s Suleymaniye province on Friday, a significant development in line with Ankara’s efforts to achieve a terror-free Türkiye.

After sustained and effective anti-terror operations led by Turkish security forces, the PKK declared in May that it would dissolve and disarm, marking a major milestone in the country’s decades-long struggle against terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Turkish state has expanded its war on terror to the diplomatic arena.

Years of steady pressure on international partners — especially in Europe and the Middle East — paid off.

The PKK’s ability to operate freely in foreign capitals, launder money, and raise funds under various political covers has diminished significantly. Türkiye’s growing geopolitical clout means its concerns are increasingly taken seriously by global powers.

Through economic ties, energy diplomacy, and regional partnerships, Ankara has gradually choked off the PKK’s support networks abroad.