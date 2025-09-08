BIZTECH
2 min read
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Despite the potential GDP impact from US tariffs targeting India’s exports, the government remains confident in maintaining a robust 6.3-6.8 percent growth forecast for the fiscal year, buoyed by a strong Q1 performance.
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran gestures during a news conference in New Delhi. / Reuters
September 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on India could reduce the country's gross domestic product by half a percent this year, the nation's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.

"Depending upon how long it lasts even in this financial year, it may translate into a GDP impact of somewhere between 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent," he told Bloomberg TV.

Trump, who is seeking to broker an end to the Ukraine conflict, has said India's oil imports are helping fund Moscow's war effort and last month doubled tariffs on imports from India to 50 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer will continue to buy Russian oil as it proves economical.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - Trump suggests no easing of punitive tariffs on India as Modi cosies up with Xi, Putin

US-India two-way goods trade totalled $129 billion in 2024, with a $45.8 billion US trade deficit, according to US Census Bureau data.

Exporter groups estimate the tariffs could affect nearly 55 percent of India's $87 billion in merchandise exports to the US, while benefiting competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and China.

Nageswaran said he would stick to the government’s 6.3-6.8 percent growth forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2026, citing the April-June quarter’s 7.8 percent expansion, the fastest in over a year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded
Red Sea cable cuts paralyse internet access in Asia, Middle East
South Korea vows response after US arrests hundreds at Hyundai plant