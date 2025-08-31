Some 60 percent of Generation Z in the US favor Palestinian resistance group Hamas over Israel in Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza, a new survey found.

As part of a broad set of questions, the survey asked online respondents: "In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support more Israel or more Hamas?"

According to the online survey released this week, 60 percent of the young people aged between 18 to 24 expressed support for Hamas over Israel.

Among the age groups that sided with Israel were 25-34-year-olds with 65 percent, 35-44-year-olds with 70 percent, 45-54-year-olds with 74 percent, 55-64-year-olds with 84 percent, and 65 and older with 89 percent.

The poll also found that voters were evenly divided on whether Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, with a 50-50 split.

Concern for Palestinian human rights