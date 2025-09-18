US veterans have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla to push their government to end complicity in the Israeli war in Gaza.

“8 US veterans have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, defying the same war machine they once served,” the organisation said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The flotilla hailed US veterans’ participation in the global mission, noting their shift from “fighting wars of the empire to fighting for the oppressed.”

“Across the United States, citizens are calling out complicity, demanding an arms embargo, and organising for justice. These veterans remind us that solidarity means action and that true service is standing with the people of Palestine,” the statement said.

It added that US veterans set sail to Gaza with a clear message: “End genocide, end complicity, and free Palestine.”

Largest Gaza aid flotilla