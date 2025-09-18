WAR ON GAZA
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Israeli army has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.
Two Global Sumud Flotilla boats depart Syros island, Greece, heading to Gaza / Reuters
September 18, 2025

US veterans have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla to push their government to end complicity in the Israeli war in Gaza.

“8 US veterans have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, defying the same war machine they once served,” the organisation said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The flotilla hailed US veterans’ participation in the global mission, noting their shift from “fighting wars of the empire to fighting for the oppressed.”

“Across the United States, citizens are calling out complicity, demanding an arms embargo, and organising for justice. These veterans remind us that solidarity means action and that true service is standing with the people of Palestine,” the statement said.

It added that US veterans set sail to Gaza with a clear message: “End genocide, end complicity, and free Palestine.”

Largest Gaza aid flotilla

Many vessels have been departing Tunisian and Greek ports since September 13 to gather near Malta before sailing together towards the shores of the Palestinian enclave, according to the International Committee to Break the Israeli Siege of Gaza.

The current convoy is the largest of its kind, aiming to challenge the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, where famine conditions have taken hold under Israel’s months-long closure of all crossings.

The Israeli army has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to a famine and the spread of diseases.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
