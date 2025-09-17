TÜRKİYE
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
One of the world's largest aviation, space and technology events, TEKNOFEST draws hundreds of thousands of visitors.
TEKNOFEST is welcoming visitors through Sunday not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events. / AA
September 17, 2025

Türkiye's premier technology event, TEKNOFEST, opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday.

The five-day event, hosted by Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry.

TEKNOFEST has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners, and universities.

Boasting a number of annually renewed competition categories, TEKNOFEST featured 58 main events and 137 subcategories.

Participants from all over the world are able to share their knowledge and experience, making significant advances in the field of technology development.

Tech, thrills, and flight

TEKNOFEST is welcoming visitors through Sunday not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events.

The festival features breathtaking air shows, various exhibits and workshops, immersive simulation areas, a planetarium, trade fair activities, and special student flight events, bringing together a plethora of technological and exciting experiences.

The event has traditionally been held in various Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.

The festival was also held in two foreign countries: Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Blue Homeland, TEKNOFEST's maritime edition, was held last month in Istanbul.

Held last year in the southern Turkish city of Adana, TEKNOFEST attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors, with total attendance to date of around 11 million.

