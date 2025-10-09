TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan and IKRG President Nechirvan Barzani meet to discuss Türkiye-Iraq relations, cooperation, and regional developments, stressing peace and joint economic projects.
Erdogan expressed his best wishes for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections. / AA
October 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Nechirvan Barzani, Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) President, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday.

During the meeting, Erdogan and Barzani discussed Türkiye-Iraq relations, cooperation between Türkiye and the IKRG, and recent regional developments.

President Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye’s main goal in the region is to promote peace and stability, underlining the importance of keeping Iraq away from cycles of violence. He also noted that Türkiye closely follows the constructive steps taken by the IKRG in this direction.

Erdogan expressed his best wishes for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, saying he hopes the vote will bring prosperity and stability to all Iraqis. He added that Türkiye considers Iraq’s security and stability inseparable from its own.

The president welcomed the recent agreement between the Iraqi central government and the IKRG on oil exports, describing it as a positive step towards strengthening economic cooperation. Erdogan also stressed that reaching a consensus on the Development Road Project in the near future would serve the interests of the entire region.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s determination to ensure the success of its “Terror-Free Türkiye” vision, Erdogan highlighted the importance of continued IKRG support for Syria’s territorial integrity and unity.

President Erdogan was accompanied by Head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic during the meeting.

SOURCE:TRT World
