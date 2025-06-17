ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel strikes Imam Hussein University in Tehran
Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran.
Israel strikes Imam Hussein University in Tehran
Following the attack, smoke was seen rising from the area. / AA
June 17, 2025

Israel has launched a strike on Imam Hussein University in Iran’s capital Tehran, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The university is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following the attack on Wednesday, smoke was seen rising from the area.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Recommended

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

However, a human rights group said on Wednesday that Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of the dead as civilians and 126 as security personnel.

RelatedTRT Global - Iranian missiles damage building, cause fires in Israel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'