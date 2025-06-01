WORLD
2 min read
China warns US not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan
Beijing rebukes Pentagon chief’s remarks, accusing Washington of destabilising the Asia-Pacific and stoking tensions with its military stance on Taiwan.
China warns US not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan
China says it is "strongly" dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to Hegseth's remarks and has made "solemn representations" to the US. / Photo: AP
June 1, 2025

China has warned the US that it “should not play with fire” concerning Taiwan and said it lodged “representations” with Washington for remarks by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth at an annual security summit in Singapore.

“Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region, and instead touted the Cold War mentality for bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely called China a threat,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Hegseth told the Shangri-La Dialogue warned that China was “credibly preparing” to use military force to upend the balance of power in Asia.

He also accused the Chinese military of building capabilities to invade Taiwan and “rehearsing for the real deal”.

China is “strongly” dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to Hegseth’s remarks and has made “solemn representations” to the US, it said. “In fact, the US is the world’s true hegemonic power and the biggest factor undermining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“In order to maintain its hegemony and advance the so-called ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’, the US has deployed offensive weapons in the South China Sea, stoked tensions, and created instability—turning the region into a ‘powder keg’ and arousing deep concern among regional countries,” the Foreign Ministry added.

RelatedTRT Global - Pentagon chief: China gearing up for military action in Asia

South China Sea

Recommended

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, and no foreign country has the right to interfere, it maintained. “The US should not entertain illusions about using the Taiwan question as a bargaining chip to contain China, nor should it play with fire.”

China considers Taiwan its breakaway province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.

Beijing said that there has “never” been a problem with freedom of navigation or overflight in the South China Sea.

China has always insisted on addressing differences with relevant countries through dialogue and consultation, and on safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with law, according to the statement.

“The US is the biggest factor undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Beijing urged Washington to “genuinely” respect the efforts of regional countries to “maintain peace and stability, stop deliberately undermining the region’s peaceful environment, refrain from exaggerating conflicts and confrontation, and avoid further exacerbating tensions”.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit