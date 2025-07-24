TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
"We observed with satisfaction that negotiations are moving in a more constructive and result-oriented direction," says Hakan Fidan, underlining Türkiye’s role as facilitator.
Fidan noted that the two parties agreed on the mutual exchange of at least 1,200 prisoners of war. / AA
July 24, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that the latest talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul marked another step toward ending the war, emphasising that “every new achievement brings the sides one step closer to peace”.

In a statement following the third round of direct negotiations hosted by Türkiye, Fidan noted that the two parties agreed on the mutual exchange of at least 1,200 prisoners of war, along with new steps for the return of civilians, including children.

“We observed with satisfaction that the negotiations are moving in a more constructive and result-oriented direction,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s role as a facilitator.

Fidan said the delegations discussed concrete measures to advance technical consultations on a ceasefire and agreed to work toward forming joint working groups on political, humanitarian and military matters.

“Another brick has been laid in the construction of a joint will toward a solution,” he said. “Negotiations must be conducted with patience. The support and interest shown by the international community to the Istanbul meetings also reflect the global yearning for peace.”

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said Kyiv proposed organizing a presidential-level meeting by late August and thanked Türkiye for its facilitation.

Ukraine also signalled its readiness for a ceasefire without preconditions.

On the Russian side, negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the prisoner exchange and proposed short-term ceasefires to evacuate the wounded and retrieve fallen soldiers.

He said Moscow had reviewed a list of Ukrainian children for repatriation and was open to a fourth round of talks.

SOURCE:AA
