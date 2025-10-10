A Finnish journalist was detained after asking President Alexander Stubb whether Finland should continue arms purchases from Israel amid a declaration of genocide by the United Nations.
Video footage circulating online shows the president declining to respond before police intervened, escorting the journalist away and warning him of jail time and fines for what they described as an "unauthorised protest".
"President Stubb, is it appropriate for Finland to continue arms purchases from Israel, a country that has been accused of genocide by the UN and ICJ?" asked the journalist, identified online only by his first name, Tuomas.
When the president did not respond, the journalist added: "Do you have a comment, Mr. President? No comment — that's our president."
Shortly after, a police officer intervened. "... You're going to jail and you'll get a fine for that," the officer told Tuomas.
"I wasn't protesting," the journalist replied, referring to police restrictions on demonstrations.
"What was it then?" the officer pressed.
"Journalism," Tuomas responded.
The journalist insisted he was doing his job, not demonstrating, but has since been fined and now faces charges of disobeying police, which he plans to appeal.
The incident has reignited scrutiny over Finland's €317 million (about $366 million) deal with Israel to purchase the David's Sling air defence system, signed in late 2023.
Despite the ongoing war in Gaza, Finnish officials have maintained that the contracts will stand, citing national defence needs against potential Russian missile threats.
President Stubb had earlier defended the arms deal as part of a "values-based realism" approach to foreign policy, arguing Finland must operate in "the world as it is".
His government has also resisted calls to recognise a Palestinian state, despite growing parliamentary and public support, and amid moves by other Nordic countries to do so.