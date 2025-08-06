US
2 min read
Abbott sues to remove Texas Democratic leader Gene Wu amid redistricting standoffs
Texas governor accuses House Democrat of abandoning duties during GOP-led redistricting push; Wu calls move political intimidation.
Abbott sues to remove Texas Democratic leader Gene Wu amid redistricting standoffs
Abbott's suit alleges that the lawmakers' absence is preventing critical legislation from moving forward during the 30-day special session / AP
August 6, 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has filed a lawsuit to remove State Representative Gene Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, from office — escalating a partisan standoff over redistricting and legislative quorum rules.

In the filing with the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday, Abbott accused Wu and other Democratic lawmakers of "abandoning their official duties" by fleeing the state to block Republican-led efforts to redraw Texas congressional maps.

"What is at stake here? Nothing less than the future of Texas," the suit reads.

"If a small fraction of recalcitrant lawmakers choose to run out the clock today, they can do so for any, and every, Regular or Special Session, potentially bankrupting the State in an attempt to get their way."

Wu and dozens of fellow Democrats left Texas on Sunday to deny Republicans a quorum, travelling to Chicago in a coordinated effort to stall the legislative process.

"On the ground in Chicago… Fighting for the rights of Texans and all Americans," Wu posted Sunday on X.

In a CNN interview Monday, Wu dismissed Abbott's threats: "Frankly, Democrats say, 'Come and take it.'"

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Gerrymander wars begin in US: Will Texas map decide midterms?

'Lawless Texas'

Abbott's suit alleges that the lawmakers' absence is preventing critical legislation from moving forward during the 30-day special session — including bills on flood relief, property tax cuts, and education reforms.

"Public records suggest that the absconding Democrats even solicited money to pay the fines incurred for their absence," the lawsuit says.

"They may return from a quorum break for a few days and then abscond once again if legislation that does not please them is put to a vote."

"Lawless Texas Governor Greg Abbott can mimic Donald Trump all he wants, but his baseless lawsuit to remove Texas House Democratic Leader Rep. Gene Wu is not only morally repugnant, it's a weak attempt at Trump-style intimidation," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks