US President Donald Trump has ordered new limitations on a form of biological research his administration says caused the Covid-19 pandemic through a lab leak in China.

The United States will halt funding in certain countries for so-called "gain-of-function" experiments — aimed at enhancing the properties of pathogens — according to an executive order Trump signed on Monday at the White House.

"There's no laboratory that's immune from leaks — and this is going to prevent inadvertent leaks from happening in the future and endangering humanity," Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote on X.

"Any nation that engages in this research endangers their own population, as well as the world, as we saw during the Covid pandemic," added Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health.

"Many people believe that gain-of-function research was one of the key causes of the Covid pandemic that struck us in the last decade," said White House Secretary Will Scharf.

"What this executive order does first of all, it provides powerful new tools to enforce the ban on federal funding for gain-of-function research abroad. It also strengthens other oversight mechanisms related to that issue and creates an overarching strategy to ensure that biomedical research in general is being conducted safely."

Lab leak theory

Trump has long championed the theory that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a result of gain-of-function research — an alternative to the theory that the virus spilled over naturally from wild animals to humans at a seafood market in the same city.