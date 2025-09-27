United Nations — Lamine Zeine Ali Mahaman, Prime Minister of Niger's interim government, has criticised former coloniser, France, stating that the European country is using "terrorism" to undermine his Sahel nation, and demanding that Paris "remember and recognise its crimes" in the country since 1899.

"Since French troops were cast out from [Niger] in 2023, the government of France has established a subversive underhand plan to destabilise my country," Mahaman charged in his UN General Assembly [UNGA] speech on Saturday.

The Niger leader accused France of "training, financing and equipping terrorists" and trying to create the conditions for "inter-ethnic conflict" in Niger and the Sahel region.

He stated that Paris has initiated a campaign of "disinformation and intoxication" aimed at discrediting his country, its institutions, political leaders, and military.

Mahaman told the UNGA that France was fueling "political tension between my country and some of our neighbours," adding France is hindering Niger's development projects and voting against it in financial institutions.

"This consists in particular of France's hateful desire to scuttle all our development projects by demobilising certain investors and systematically voting against my country at the level of all international financial institutions such as the ADB, the IMF and the World Bank," he said.

Current events in the Sahel, particularly Niger, stem from multiple factors, he said.

"First, a colonial liability that has not yet been settled. Nigeriens have never forgotten the unprecedented violence that characterised the colonial occupation. The infamous Voulet and Chanoine mission and other military expeditions were notable for the large-scale death and torture they sowed in Tera, Djoundjou, Doutchi, Konni, Tessaoua and Zinder," he said.

The Voulet–Chanoine Mission aimed to seize the Chad Basin and unite French West Africa. Launched from Senegal in 1898, it's also known as the Central African-Chad Mission.

Niger’s leader said he is addressing "the conscience of the world to point the finger at this hostile force which, since the 19th century has not disarmed, and is still waging a total war against my country."

He accused the French army of killing demonstrators on November 27 2021 in the city of Tera, adding that in Fambita, on March 1 2025, 44 Muslim worshippers were "executed in cold blood whilst praying".

He said there is a threat of military intervention by Economic Community of West African States [ECOWAS] "exploited by France".