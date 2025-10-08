Mohammed Taher clutched the lifeless body of his two-year-old son and wept. Ever since his family’s food rations stopped arriving at their internment camp in Myanmar in April, the father had watched helplessly as his once-vibrant baby boy weakened, suffering from diarrhea and begging for food.

On May 21, exactly two weeks after Taher’s little boy died, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat before Congress and declared: “No one has died” because of his government’s decision to gut its foreign aid programme. Rubio also insisted: “No children are dying on my watch.”

That, Taher says, “is a lie.”

“I lost my son because of the funding cuts,” he says. “And it is not only me — many more children in other camps have also died helplessly from hunger, malnutrition and no medical treatment.”

Taher’s grief is echoed in families across conflict-ravaged Myanmar, where the United Nations estimates 40 percent of the population needs humanitarian assistance and which once counted the US as its largest humanitarian donor. Now, in Asia, it has become the epicentre of the suffering unleashed upon the world’s most vulnerable by President Donald Trump’s dismantling of the US Agency for International Development.

And like Taher’s son, Mohammed Hashim, it is Myanmar’s children who have borne the brunt of the fallout. A study published in The Lancet journal in June said the US funding cuts could result in more than 14 million deaths, including more than 4.5 million children under age five, by 2030.

Taher is one of 145,000 people forced to live inside squalid, prison-like camps in the state of Rakhine by the ruling military. Most, like Taher, are members of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya minority, which was attacked by the millitary in 2017 in what the US declared a genocide.

After their food rations evaporated, Taher’s family meals shrank from three a day to one. Taher, his wife and his five children grew so weak that there were days they could not walk.

Little Hashim faded. The clever, caring toddler, who loved playing football and whose cheerful chirps of “Mama” and “Baba” once filled their shelter, could barely move. Anguished by his son’s sobs, Taher tried to find help. But with soldiers banning residents from leaving the camp to find food, and with no money for a doctor, there was nothing Taher could do.

On May 7, Taher and his wife watched their baby take his final breath. Their other children began to scream.

Neighbour Mohammed Foyas, who visited the family after Hashim died and was present for his burial, confirmed the details.

Asked who is to blame for the loss of his son, Taher is direct: the United States.

“In the camps, we survive only on rations,” he says. “Without rations, we have nothing — no food, no medicine, no chance to live.”

Related TRT World - Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar

‘The lowest layer of hell’

Throughout Myanmar and in the refugee camps along its borders, the cuts in aid have left children screaming and crying for food. The USAID cuts come at a time when other countries have slashed humanitarian aid, in some cases saying they need the funds to shore up defence. Myanmar's population has also already been weakened by years of war.

Health care services have been hobbled, and, in some places, vanished. The sick and the starving have wasted away, and people must forage for hours in the jungle each day to find food. Violence and stealing have surged, and young people are huffing glue to numb their hunger pains.

This story is based on interviews with 21 refugees, five people trapped inside Myanmar’s internment camps, and 40 aid workers, medics and researchers.

Safehouses that sheltered dissidents have shuttered, leaving people at the mercy of Myanmar’s merciless military, which has killed more than 7,300 civilians and imprisoned nearly 30,000 in its torture-rife detention centres since its takeover in 2021.

“For Myanmar, we are in the lowest layer of hell already,” says Victor, who headed an emergency programme for the aid group Freedom House that helped hundreds who defied Myanmar’s military regime.

Since the US cuts shut down the programme, around 100 civilians have sent Victor frantic messages pleading for help he can no longer give.

“I don’t know what to tell them,” says Victor, who goes by one name.

Though the US only spends around one percent of its budget on foreign aid, Trump declared USAID — once the world’s leading donor of humanitarian assistance — a waste of money and dissolved it.

Kneecapped by aid cutbacks, the UN’s World Food Programme in April severed assistance to 1 million people across Myanmar. In central Rakhine, the number of families unable to meet basic food needs has jumped to 57 percent from 33 percent in December 2024, according to the WFP.

The military has long been accused of blocking aid to parts of Rakhine. The funding cuts have thus made an already critical situation even more dire, says Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.

“These US cuts to humanitarian aid are assisting the military in their genocidal policy of starvation against the Rohingya,” says Tun Khin.

The cuts have come during Myanmar’s darkest hour. In the aftermath of a massive earthquake that killed more than 3,800 in March, the US sent three aid workers to Myanmar — all of whom received notices of their impending termination from the Trump administration while in the disaster zone.

A statement from the State Department that did not address most of the questions sent its way said the US “continues to stand with the people of Burma,” using another name for Myanmar.

“While we continue to provide life-saving aid globally, the United States expects capable countries to increase their contributions where possible,” read the statement from the department, which has absorbed the few remaining USAID programmes.

Michael Dunford, the WFP’s country director for Myanmar, visited Rakhine in April and said some mothers had resorted to making a thin soup out of grass to feed their children.

“The sense of desperation and also the lack of hope for this population was palpable,” Dunford says. “One old gentleman in tears said to me, ‘If WFP doesn’t feed us, and the authorities won’t support us, then please drop a bomb on us — because we can’t continue in this way.’”

For some, the pain caused by the aid cuts has become so intense that death seems like the only escape. So torturous was the sight of his starving family that 40-year-old father of two Mohammed Eliyas took his own life, says his son, Mohammed Amin.

After the food rations disappeared, Amin’s family began subsisting on one meal a day of rice and vegetable leaves.

“My father became restless and hopeless,” Amin says. “The sadness and despair grew so heavy that he began to believe death might be better than continuing to live in such endless hunger and misery.”

One day in June, as the family gathered for a meal, Eliyas began to cry. The family did not realise he’d mixed poison into his rice.

He never said goodbye.

Hungry, hurting and scared

Twelve-year-old Mohama squats in the mud, rain battering his rail-thin frame. He plucks worms from the dirt and places them in a ratty plastic cup.

The worms are bait for the fish he hopes to catch for his family. Recently, he says, there hasn’t been enough to eat in his Thailand refugee camp. So, despite the deluge, he grabs his bamboo fishing pole and wades through rushing water as high as his chest.

Many of Myanmar’s children have survived the horrors of war only to now find themselves hungry and hurting because of a political decision they don’t understand.