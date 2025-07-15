WORLD
2 min read
Brazil, China and India could be slammed by sanctions: NATO chief
Mark Rutte’s comment comes while meeting with US senators, a day after President Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian exports without a peace deal in 50 days.
Brazil, China and India could be slammed by sanctions: NATO chief
NATO chief says Brazil, China and India could be slammed by sanctions / Reuters
July 15, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has warned that countries such as Brazil, China and India could be hit very hard by secondary sanctions if they continued to do business with Russia.

Rutte commented while meeting with senators in the US Congress the day after President Donald Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened "biting" secondary tariffs of 100 percent on the buyers of Russian exports unless there is a peace deal in 50 days.

"My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is, if you live now in Beijing, or Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," Rutte told reporters, who met with Trump on Monday and agreed the new steps.

"So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and China in a massive way," Rutte added.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump pledges US arms for NATO to aid Ukraine and issues Russia a 50-day truce ultimatum

‘No matter’

Republican US Senator Thom Tillis praised Trump for announcing the steps, but said the 50-day delay "worries" him.

Recommended

He said he was concerned that "Putin would try to use the 50 days to win the war, or to be better positioned to negotiate a peace agreement after having murdered and potentially collected more ground as a basis for negotiation.”

"So we should look at the current state of Ukraine today and say, no matter what you do over the next 50 days, any of your gains are off the table," he added.

Rutte said Europe would find the money to ensure Ukraine was in the best possible position in peace talks.

He said that under the agreement with Trump, the US would now "massively" supply Ukraine with weapons, not just air defence, but also missiles, also ammunition paid for by the Europeans."

Asked if long-range missiles for Ukraine were under discussion, Rutte said: "It is both defensive and offensive. So there are all kinds of weapons, but we did not discuss them in detail yesterday with the president. This is being worked through now by the Pentagon, by the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, together with the Ukrainians."

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says Zelenskyy should not target Moscow a day after announcing more weapons for Kiev

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan