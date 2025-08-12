The US State Department has scaled back criticism of some close partners of President Donald Trump in its annual human rights report, softening language on El Salvador and Israel.

The 2024 Human Rights Report, released after months of delay, drew criticism from rights groups for removing detailed allegations of abuses found in previous editions and focusing instead on what the department called "Life," "Liberty" and "Security of the Person."

In the latest report on El Salvador, last year’s references to “credible reports” of human rights concerns were replaced with the statement: “There were no credible reports of significant human rights abuses.”

Washington has deepened ties with the El Salvadoran government, which is receiving $6 million from the US to house deported migrants in a high-security prison.

Blatant bias

The section on Israel was significantly shorter and made no mention of the humanitarian crisis or death toll in Gaza, where the local Health Ministry says over 61,500 people have been killed since Israel’s genocide began in 2023.